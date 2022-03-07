El insólito mensaje de Dylan por su adiestrador

Si algo faltaba es que el perro del presidente se burle de los medios. En la cuenta de Instagram de Dylan se publicó un mensaje a raíz de la designación de su ex adiestrador en el Ministerio de Seguridad.

“Le pregunté a Alberto si lo conocía, me dijo que no. Le pregunté al profesor Romero (mi veterinario) si lo conocía y me dijo que lo acompañó una vez, para enseñarme a tratar bien a Prócer, mi hijo mayor 🐶 Yo nunca fui adiestrado. Alberto me enseñó a sentarme y a quedarme quieto cuando me dice “quedate” 😍 En conclusión: pobre señor este supuesto adiestrador mío. Me dio un buen consejo gratis y lo escrachan de este modo. Tienen razón… ¡ya no se puede creer nada de lo que publica Clarín! Y eso que me empeño a leerlo sin que Alberto lo sepa 😂  No se lo cuenten”.

 

