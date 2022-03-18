El insulto de Cafiero (en inglés) a Lanata y la respuesta del periodista

“Lanata dijo estupideces sobre mí ayer”, se quejó el canciller en inglés.

Luego de las burlas y memes que generó su discurso en la EXPO de Dubai, el canciller Santiago Cafiero se burló y hata insultó a Jorge Lanata en una insólita entrevista con María O’Donell.

“Lanata dijo estupideces sobre mí ayer. Y no me importa. Yo creo que Lanata es un estúpido”, dijo el funcionario en inglés. Y justificó: “Igual, no creo que le importe lo que yo piense. Aparte, si estás en otra lengua viste que todo se permite”.

En el medio se refirió a Lanata como “dickhead”, ante la sorpresa de la conductora y de los panelistas que se miraban sin poder creer lo que habían escuchado. O’Donell se negó a traducir el insulto.

Al rato, en el pase con Eduardo Feinmann en Radio Mitre, antes de comenzar con su programa, Lanata dijo: “Fue elegante y a la altura de su cargo la respuesta, no le importó nada, mirá cómo respondió”. Además afirmó que se comunicaron desde cancillería con él para enviarle un mensaje. “En off la cancillería dice que nosotros le hicimos bullying”, reveló.