El intendente de Ushuaia habló de “carroñeros” y de “fake news” tras el escándalo

Walter Vuoto dijo que los medios alimentaron “el morbo” tras la muerte del senador Matías Rodriguez.

El intendente de Ushuaia Walter Vuoto rompió el silencio tras la muerte del senador Matías Rodriguez, con quien tuvo una discusión en las horas previas. Llamativamente, cuestionó a los “carroñeros” y habló de “fake news”. Y dijo que no tiene nada para esconder.

“Muchos se han aprovechado, los carroñeros, para inventar fake news. En este suceso, siempre digo lo mismo, el respeto. Sé también que por ahí todos estaban esperando una palabra y esa palabra llegó porque cada uno atraviesa un proceso personal. Se ha utilizado mucho esta causa, a partir de los carroñeros, y este motivo fue complejo para todo nuestro espacio”, sostuvo Vuoto.

El intendente aseguró que no hubo golpiza, pese a los datos que surgen de la autopsia, pero admitió que tuvo una discusión con Rodriguez.

Antes de quitarse la vida, el senador dejó una nota en la que contaba la situación que había vivido ese mismo día, a la madrugada, cuando encontró a su mujer, concejal de Ushuaia, teniendo relaciones sexuales con el intendente de la ciudad, a quien consideraba su gran amigo.

Ayer, en la sesión del Senado, hubo varios discursos de homenaje a Rodriguez. Y pedidos concretos para que actúe la Justicia.

Vuoto habló horas antes con Radio Nacional como si sabía lo que iba a pasar en la Cámara alta.