El intendente electo de Córdoba desparramó ironías luego del triunfo

En una entrevista con C5N, el intendente electo de la ciudad de Córdoba, Daniel Passerini, se burló de la llegada de los dirigentes de Juntos por el Cambio para un supuesto festejo de su rival. “Dijeron que iba a haber una paliza pero los anti inflamatarios lo están tomando ellos”, lanzó.