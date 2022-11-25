El intendente K que hizo un sorteo insólito antes del Mundial ahora reparte remeras de la Selección

Se trata de Pablo Grasso, que hace campaña para 2023 aprovechando el fervor mundialista.

El intendente de Rio Gallegos Pablo Grasso fue el centro de una polémica en julio cuando anunció un concurso para viajar al Mundial que incluía pasajes, estadía y entradas para ver los primeros tres partidos de la Selección.

Para participar había que sacarse una foto con funcionarios o referentes locales. En ese listado aparecían Moira Lanesan Sancho, secretaria de Producción, Comercio e Industria del municipio; el legislador provincial Eloy Echazú; el ex gobernador de Santa Cruz Daniel Peralta; el comerciante Ricky Victoria; el artesano Miguel Avendaño; el empresario, Santiago Gómez; el secretario de Estado de Comercio e Industria local, Leandro Fadul; el fotógrafo José “Pato” Silva; la DJ de música electrónica Gisel Duarte o Adolfo Cader, presidente de la Asociación Independiente de Fútbol de los Barrios (AIFB).

La ganadora de ese sorteo fue la sobrina de Rudy Ulloa.  “Pobre piba, con todas las reglas que pusimos, llevamos a un escribano, a la lotería nacional y sale chocha ella. De repente nos dicen que es la sobrina de Ulloa”, justificó el intendente.

Ahora Grasso salió a hacer campaña por Santa Cruz repartiendo remeras de la Selección con su nombre y la fecha 2023.

En la localidad de Las Heras, el intendente repartió 250 remeras, emulando las zapatillas de Ruckauf.