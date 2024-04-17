El juicio sobre la muerte de Alejandro Cohn produce ruidos políticos en San Isidro

Se trata de una supuesta mala praxis en el Hospital Municipal Melchor Posse. El ex intendente radical podría ser citado como testigo . La familia dice que quiso encubrir a los médicos acusados.

El Juicio comenzó contra nueve médicos del Hospital Melchor Posse acusados de de homicidio culposo por la muerte de Alejandro Cohn acontecida en el 2015. Una semana antes, un documental producido por Carlos De Elía , estrenado en Flow, puso el tema en agenda de la opinión pública, un asunto que había pasado prácticamente inadvertido en los noticieros de hace una década. Hermanos, Un Historia de Sangre cuenta de una manera rotunda el caso de un hermano quebrado por el dolor y la impunidad  con una narrativa tipo Telenoche Investiga pero en formato película.

El hilo conductor es el sentir y la garra de tipo “fiscal ciudadano” del cineasta Mariano Cohn, hermano de la víctima. Allí se ven , mediante un docu thriller, como se atraviesa el dolor de Mariano, un hermano de sangre quien se calza la responsabilidad de evitar la impunidad como por ejemplo cuando cuenta el llamado que le hizo el ex intendente Gustavo Posse para tratar que retirara su acción penal ,ante la justicia, y que solo se limitara a un planteo de reaparición económica.

“Quiero que los nueve médicos que le hicieron eso a mi hermano tengan su condena, que vayan presos. Estoy haciendo un reclamo penal no civil, no quiero dinero de un estado pobre. Los imputados se defienden de manera hermética, corporativa, sin declarar y en complicidad con el sistema político”, clamó  Mariano ante los cronistas al ingresar a la primera jornada del juicio.

 

El ruido político que produce el acontecimiento desde lo fílmico a lo judicial es significativo, teniendo en cuanta que la dinastía Posse gobernó el municipio con un control aceitado de evitar daños de imagen. Ahora, gobierno el PRO con el macrista Ramón Lanús que expresó que espera que el caso se resuelva cuanto antes y se determine que es lo que realmente pasó. Aunque no lo explicite, a Ramón le convendría que Posse no vuelva a levantar cabeza sobre todo en un período de escasos recursos para hacer brillar una gestión comunal.

Gustavo Posse podría ser citado, a pedido de los familiares de Cohn, para una ampliación de testigos para que el político explique por qué lo llamó a Mariano tratando de que diera de baja su demanda penal.