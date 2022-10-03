El kirchnerismo guardó el cotillón de festejos por Lula , esperando la segunda vuelta

Los encuestadores de Brasil se argentinizaron. C5N tuvo una amplia cobertura anticipando una “fiesta” que no ocurrió.

Lula ganó la primera vuelta pero ya perdió poder ante un eventual regreso al gobierno. Los escaños parlamentarios que obtuvo el Bolsonarismo marca la división en el gigante vecino. Las encuestas previas daban un 50 a un 36 % a favor del líder del PT. Sin embargo, la diferencia fue mucho menor , tan solo de 5 puntos de ventaja para el ex presidente progresista.

El resultado trajo cierta descepción en el kirchnerismo y sus canales de propaganda. Estaba todo dispuesto para hacer un gran festejo como si las elecciones fueran locales. En C5N hicieron una transmisión especial con varios móviles haciendo la cobertura.

Alberto felicitó a Lula y Cristina guardó silencio de Twitter. El vivo siempre tiene sorpresas….

Pese a los esfuerzos del kircherismo de abrazarse a Lula, este tomó distancia del gobierno de Alberto al decir que “cometió el error de querer mantener el acuerdo con el FMI”, por la mega deuda que tomó el gobierno de Macri.