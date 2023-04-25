El Kun Agüero le contestó a Duggan: “Cuando jugaba en Independiente vos estarías viviendo en un barrio privado”

También dijo que el periodista de C5N opina “para un Gobierno” y que dice “boludeces”.

Se hizo esperar pero llegó la respuesta del Kun Agüero al periodista Pablo Duggan, quien lo había insultado por hablar de la dolarización.

“Leí algo de eso pero no sé quién es un tal Duggan, me imagino que un periodista que hace eso… me chupa un huevo…yo doy mi opinión …. este chabón está opinando para un Gobierno, yo no soy de ningún Gobierno, me chupa un huevo quién está de presidente”, arrancó.

“Dijo que soy ‘mal tipo’ y no me conoce. Yo fui pobre y nadie me ayudó… Ganó en dólares, en euros, en libras y en pesos….No digas boludeces. Seguramente cuando yo jugaba en Independiente vos estarías viviendo en un barrio privado, mejor no hablemos”, le dedicó a Duggan.