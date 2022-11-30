El Kun conmovido por muerte de Balanta

El juegador de Atlético de Tucumán , el colombiano Andrés Balanta, sufrió la muerte súbita en el entrenamiento y no hubo nada que hacer para reanimarlo. Mientras explotaba la noticia, el Kunb estaba drealizando un streaming con dos periodistas. Se enteró y reaccionó con un profundo pesar. Por su cabeza pasó el problema de salud que derivó en su repentino retiro del futbol profesional.

“Lo que le pasó a Eriksen -el jugador Danés que sufrió un paro cardiaco en el partido por la Eurocopa 2020 entre Dinamarca y Finlandia- es que se desmayó y lo reanimaron. Yo estuve a muy poco de desmayarme”, rememoró el Kun. Y recordó la frase que le dijo su médico cuando fue a atenderse: “Tuviste suerte porque si vos te hubieses desmayado podía ser peor”, rememoró.