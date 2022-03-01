El lanusense que no le tenía miedo a los misiles se fue de Ucrania

Alejandro, el vecino de Lanús que viviendo en Ucrania lanzó la argentinada de decir “Mirá, yo soy de Lanús. Volvía todas las noches a mi casa así que tanto miedo no le tengo al misil”, decidió escapar del territorio invadido por los rusos. El personaje recibió todo tipo de chanzas por su comentario bien de las entrañas barriales.

Eduardo Feinmann al conocer la nueva noticia se preguntó: “¿No era que iba a parar los misiles de pecho?”. Después al aire radial tuvieron un amable charla.

El bonaerense hizo un análisis casero de la situación que viven y fue crítico por la medida de Zelsinky de liberar los presos para combatir contra los rusos . “Esto es como liberar a Boudou para combatir a los chorros”, remató Alejandro que parece pedir pista en los medios.