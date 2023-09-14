El León Milei busca su manada para gobernar

Estuvo reunido con el ex menemista , Luis Barrionuevo. No ha sido la única rosca del anti casta.

El León sale a la cancha de la campaña carneando a rivales , estigmatizados como casta. En paralelo , Javier Milei, comenzó una ronda con dirigentes tradicionales que conocen los botones. Una de las reuniones que debió blanquear fue la que mantuvo en Nordelta con el sindicalista gastronómico, Luis Barrionuevo. Antes había estado con el también encuerado , Gerardo Martínez. Se dijo que solo hablaron de cómo llevar adelante reformas en el campo laboral como las ya vigentes, en el gremio de la construcción.

Su plataforma tiene muchas ventanas abiertas y muy pocos intérpretes a la vista con experiencia.  El Grupo Eurnekián lo ha rodeado de algunos de sus miembros más conspicuos, los cuales el libertario conoce por haber sido parte del staff.

Sin embargo, trasciende en su círculo un apuro por acercar otras visiones , ay que de dar el batacazo en primera vuelta, habrá muy poco tiempo para armar equipos. Salvando las distancias, ex menemistas recuerdan que a Carlos Menem se le fueron armando los quipos en el fragor del ascenso al poder. Esa burocracia del estado que parece odiar el economista de pelos revueltos, deberá inevitablemente ser cubierta por cuadros técnicos. Ni hablar si resultase gananciosa también  la candidata a gobernadora, Carolina Píparo.

Su rasante viaje a los EEUU , tuvo por objetivo un reseteo espiritual de la mano de su Gran Rabino que lo quiere convertir al judaísmo antes de su posible ascenso en la Rosada. Mauricio Macri está haciendo buenos deberes con Patricia , a la que había ninguneado pero su puente con Milei sigue intacto.  El ganador de las PASO lo quiere referenciar como un “gran embajador ” de consulta.  Ello traería aparejado que muchos de su ex colaboradores se acoplen a los desnutridos equipos del libertario.

Macri encuentra en Milei el reconocimiento que ya en el PRO no existe. Casualidades e la agenda mediática hicieron que , ambos estuvieran en La Nación +.  En las esfera de ´Patricia sospechan que Milei juega para su cobertura a dos puntas . La otra línea la atiende Sergio Massa.

 