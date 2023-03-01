El libro que está leyendo Alberto Fernández sobre el Peronismo está agotado

Su autor es Juan Manuel Abal Medina, el padre del ex jefe de Gabinete.

“Conocer a Perón” es el libro más leído por estos días en el Peronismo. El autor es Juan Manuel Abal Medina, el padre del ex jefe de Gabinete de Cristina que a los 27 años tuvo activa participación en la vuelta de Perón a la Argentina.

“Estaba claramente desmejorado y tenía un hablar menos vivaz. Me contó que habían tenido que sacarle otros pólipos de la próstata y que esta vez había quedado muy dolorido e incómodo y muy dependiente de la medicación. Por primera vez, tuvo una expresión favorable hacia López Rega, que recuerdo muy bien: ‘Qué suerte que tengo conmigo a este loco que es capaz de no dormir para cuidarme’”, recordó Abal Medina sobre aquel encuentro en Puerto de Hierro antes de la vuelta.

Abal Medina nació en 1945 y es el hermano mayor de Fernando Abal Medina, fundador de Montoneros. Se desempeñó como secretario general del Movimiento Peronista entre 1972 y 1974 y luego se estableció en México donde desempeñó su profesión de abogado.

“Más que un relato sobre los años 70 y el peronismo, Conocer a Perón es la visión lúcida de un testigo y protagonista privilegiado que vio y alertó sobre el drama inminente, mientras se acababa el diálogo y se velaban las armas”, dice Marcelo Larraquy en el prólogo del libro.