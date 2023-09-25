El llamativo “tropiezo” de Ernestina Pais y una causa por “violencia de género”

La conductora desmintió que la haya agredido su hijo, de 19 años.

Una confusa se vivió este domingo en el domicilio de Ernestina Pais. La conductora llamó a una ambulancia tras un supuesto accidente doméstico. Según trascendió, su hijo había discutido con su padre en su casa y luego fue a lo de su mamá, donde habría ocurrido la situación.

La conductora salió a decir que se cayó por la escalera y se fracturó. De oficio, actuó la Policía y se labraron actuaciones por violencia de género. En la casa estaba su hijo, pero Pais desmintió que la haya agredido.