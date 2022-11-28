El llanto del equipo técnico de Argentina bajo presión

La imagen de Lionel Scaloni y el Payaso Aymar derramando lágrimas en el banco de suplentes de Argentina dio para la reflexión en la semana Mundialista. Todo un pueblo futbolero que exige y sufre por cada partido. Siempre se especuló cómo este tipo de cosas impacta en un plantel. ¿Les importa a los jugadores millonarios? Sin duda, en el caso de estos dos representantes de la celeste y blanca se vio que hay sangre en las venas.

 