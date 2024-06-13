El llanto del periodista que emocionó a todos

Orlando Morales, un histórico cronista de Cadena 3, fue un protagonista indeseado de la jornada de violencia en los alrededores del Congreso. Su testimonio emocionó a todos. “Yo no quiero un país como éste, no puede haber gente tan mal, esto hace mucho mal, yo no quiero un país para mis hijos, quiero un país en paz”, fue parte del crudo relato.