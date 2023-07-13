El mago sin dientes y el Gigoló facturan

Ambos personajes mediáticos cobran sus servicios para animar fiestas. Los llaman de casamientos y fiestas privadas. Al primero, el Mago macrista, le llegan a pagar 500 dólares por presentación. Mientras que al engatusador de mujeres le pagan la nada despreciable suma de 300 dólares para hacer presencias.