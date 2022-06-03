El marido de Pampita casi se trompea en la legisltura

El legislador porteño, Roberto García Moritán, más conocido como el marido de Pampita, tuvo una reacción fuerte desde lo emocional en su última intervención oratoria.Se cruzó con un gurpo de legisladores K, y encendido majifestó “vamos a destruir el clientelismo”. Tras sus dichos se fue al humo y amagó con ir directo a la pelea física. Parece que en su casa Pampita lo retó. Moritán en las redes se sintió respaldado.