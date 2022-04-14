El mensaje del Papa en una carta al Gato Sylvestre

Soprendió el Sumo Pontífice. Al igual que Cristina suele confundir su rol institucional con el juego ideológico.

El Papa tiene algunos amigos periodistas. Se ha carteado con Nelson, con Alfredo Leuco pero siempre su mayor simpatía estuvo con el Gato Sylvestre. No solo los une el alineamiento politico sino que el periodista de C5N es católico practicante.

En vísperas de las Pascuas, trascendió una misiva de Francisco al Gato ( así lo llama en la carta) donde líder del Vaticano embiste contra los medios de comunicación y algunos periodistas. En la carta manuscrita, el Papa señala que  “la fallida visita de noviembre de 2017 ″, fue mal comunicada por la prensa.

: “Siempre en esas informaciones se encuentran algunos de los pecados en los que suelen caer los periodistas: desinformación, calumnias, difamación, coprofilia. Y según me dicen a algunos autores de artículos les pagan para esto. ¡Triste! Una vocación tan noble como la de comunicar ensuciada de esta manera”, Francisco.

Fue el propio periodista amigo que difundió el contenido. La palabra que más ruido hizo es “coprofilia”. Significa : placer experimentado al manipular, tocar u oler los excrementos.

Sylvestre explicó que decidió contactarse con Francisco, ya que desde los medios lo venían atacando con que “está a favor de (Vladimir) Putin y de la guerra”, porque “no hace nada y no habla” del presidente ruso.

No es la primera vez que interactúan con confianza. Silvestre lo visitó en varias oportunidades en Roma.

 