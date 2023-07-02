El Mercado tiene más expectativa que el electorado con vistas a las PASO

Resulta de las cuatro opciones más competitivas las que encabezas candidatos pro mercado.

La pax cambiaria quedó plasmada tras  el blanqueo de cabes esta de las listas electorales de las distintas opciones competitivas con vistas a las PASO. No es solo la de sergio Massa, alguien que se erige cómo el nuevo “bombero voluntario” de la contención , sino de figuras como Larreta o Patricia Bullrich , quienes tiene discursos económicos pro mercado. En todo caso , se discute la velocidad de las medidas a tomar una vez que se elija un nuevo gobierno.

En ese pelotón , también hay que incluir pero con ciertos reparos del Mercado, a Javier Milei , un filo anarco liberal que tiene propuestas estrafalarias como dinamitar el Banco Central. También, entienden en el circulo rojo financiero , al igual que el desencantado electorado , que los actores de la campaña suelen estirar sus argumentos a lugares emocionales reconditos que luego desandan con la realidad del ejercicio del poder.

Al contrario de esta expectativa, de la mayoría de las encuestas surge que el ciudadano común tiene la idea que nada cambiará de sus vidas, sino por el contrario,  la cosa irá peor en lo económico social. Dos visiones contrapuestas , dominantes en estas democracias mercantilizadas o el semiocapitalismo   como definen autores que abrevan en la lingüística.

Los Mercados proyectan un candidato que intensifique la proceso devaluatorio y una reforma laboral y previsional Los votantes absorben un discurso dominante del dispositivo a instrumentar mientras estos meses y Julio , sobre todo, serán un aviso determinante de lo que estas recetas, sin contención social, pueden producir en una sociedad partida por la pobreza , exclusión e indiferencias social.

En definitiva ,  el cambio  hacia la derecha parece inevitable tras un gobierno cocoliche que enarboló verba progresista terminado en un estruendoso fracaso . El tema es hacia dónde se inclinará la balanza: cambio gradual o shock sin anestesia.

Horacio Caride