El millonario hackeado en su intimidad

Se hizo viral. Nadie habla de eso en los medios. El millonario que graba a su pareja en poses sexuales fue hackeado. No es la primera vez que es víctima de extorsiones y carpetazos. Alejado de la política, mantiene un perfil relativamente bajo en la actualidad.

Estos videos, son al menos tres, lo pusieron en boca de todo el círculo rojo. En uno de los videos se escucha su voz en off mientras que su pareja realiza juegos sexuales. ¿Iniciará acciones legales? Por mucho menos fue a trompear a un periodista que lo venía carpeteando.

 