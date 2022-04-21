El ministro de Seguridad porteño salió a pedir por las Taser tras el tiroteo de un indigente

Reclamó que el Gobierno libere unas 60 pistolas retenidas en la Aduana.

“Si un policia tiraba un tiro, estaba detenido. No nos permiten que tengamos la Taser”, se quejó el ministro de Seguridad porteño Marcelo D’Alessandro. El gobierno nacional trabó la importación de las pistolas que compró la Ciudad. El reclamo de las Taser arrancó en la gestión de Patricia Bullrich como ministra de Seguridad.

El episodio que revivió la polémica por las Taser se dio esta madrugada cuando un indigente con problemas pisiquiátricos le robó las pistola a una policía y disparó varias veces en pleno Palermo.

El atacante intentó escapar del lugar en dirección a la avenida Del Libertador, y en su huída disparó varias veces en dirección a la oficial, que no fue alcanzada por ningún disparo. En ese momento, un patrullero que pasaba por la zona lo interceptó en la esquina de Libertador y Salguero y el agresor fue reducido y detenido.

D’Alessandro no fue el único funcionario que pidió por las Taser. “CABA hace un año compró pistolas Taser. Desde entonces están trabadas por el Gobierno Nacional. Vamos a insistir para poder importarlas de una vez”, tuiteó el jefe de Gabinete Felipe Miguel. 