El. ministro que se atendió por la prepaga

En medio del conflicto con las prepagos, el ministro se mezcló como un hombre común en la clínica ubicada sobre Avenida Córdoba. Fue el miércoles 10 de abril cerca de las 11 hs. los otros pacientes no lo reconocieron y él se sentó unos minutos en la sala de espera. Al salir un visitador médico del consultorio de la doctora , especialista dermatóloga, el elegante funcionario la saludo sin mediar aviso y entró. La atención duró uno 20 minutos, hasta que el ministro se retiró diciendo buenos días y subiendo en el ascensor. Dio la sensación que el integrante del gabinete Quiteria probar el termómetro social.