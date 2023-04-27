El misterio del avión ruso que estuvo unas horas en El Calafate

La aeronave luego aterrizó en Ezeiza. Solo trascendió que viajaban 4 pasajeros.

Un avión ruso estuvo durante unas horas en el aeropuerto de El Calafate y despertó enormes sospechas. Se trata de un Bombardier Global 6000 que, según los registros, pertenece a la firma RusJet Aircompany, proveedora de chárters privados.

La aeronave arrancó el viernes 21 desde Moscú, luego fue a Casablanca (Marruecos) y el sábado 22 despegó hacia San Pablo, donde estuvo apenas una hora antes de despegar directo a El Calafate.

El domingo 23, el avión dejó Santa Cruz con rumbo a Ezeiza y de allí, una hora después, siguió viaje hacia Asunción, capital de Paraguay. No permaneció ni un día. Retornó a las horas al Aeropuerto Internacional Ministro Pistarini. Finalmente, tras casi dos días en la pista de Ezeiza, el avión ruso hizo su último vuelo registrado hacia Río de Janeiro, en Brasil, ya este miércoles 26.

El itinerario del avión despertó sospechas y dos diputados, Hernán Lombardi y Ricardo López Murphy, pidieron informes al Gobierno para saber a qué vino y con qué pasajeros.

“Teniendo presente la escena internacional marcada por el conflicto bélico entre Rusia y Ucrania y la postura diplomática que asumió nuestro país frente al mismo, considerando a su vez, antecedentes de hechos similares teñidos de sospechas y teorías al respecto, es que solicitó al Poder Ejecutivo Nacional, que brinde información precisa, oficial y fidedigna al respecto y conforme a los puntos que se detallan en el presente pedido de informe”, puntualizó en Lombardi en el proyecto de declaración que presentó.