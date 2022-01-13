El momento de tensión por el desmayo de un movilero de canal 9

El móvil avanzaba con normalidad hasta que hubo un silencio. El conductor pregunto qué había pasado y el camarógrafo mostró a su compañero tirado en el piso.

Ante la preocupación de los televidentes, desde la cuenta de Twitter del canal escribieron: “Queremos llevar tranquilidad sobre la salud de nuestro compañero, el periodista Carlos Ferrara, quién sufrió una descompensación al aire y fue asistido por el SAME”.