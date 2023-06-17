El Movimiento Evita desembarcó en la ciudad

Unidos se prepara para competir en la ciudad , El espacio que reúne sindicatos , movimientos sociales y agrupaciones políticas de CABA, se alista para dar la pelea.

El referente del Movimiento Evita, Jonathan Thea expresó: ” Estamos preparados para cambiar las prioridades de al ciudad.Por eso juntamos 20 mil avales para ampliar los márgenes de nuestro espacio”.

Thea criticó al macrismo ya que “el único negocio que crece es la construcción de las empresas amigas”.

 