El Mundial deja congelada la pantalla del país y el duelo Cristina -Macri

Si la selección avanza en la competencia mundialista, la campaña y las internas pasarán a un segundo plano.No así los verdaderos problemas.

Desde nuestras infancias recordamos los Mundiales como esos momentos de felicidad , esperanza y encuentros. Casi que uno podría exagerar y decir que la vida es eso que ocurre cada cuatro años y que por una pelota en un poste puede derribarse en cuestiones de segundos.

La política sabe de todo lo que se juega durante un mes de competencia , en el que sus estrategias electorales y enfrentamientos internos , con vistas a otra gran final (la del 2023) quedarán virtualmente congeladas.

La pantalla de la batalla política quedó, una parte partida en el estadio de La Plata y otro en el reportaje que dio Macri a Lanata, por radio. Aunque ninguno termine como candidato  a presidente, entre ellos está el gen de la final. Ella y Él siguen monopolizando el rumbo de los sentimientos entre los votantes.

Recordemos esos momentos históricos de la gran evasión social . Sin duda el mas paradigmático y doloroso fue el del Mundial del 78 . Aquellos futbolistas, comandado por César Menotti, hicieron gritar goles a 25 millones de argentinos mientras seguían despareciendo personas u otras eran torturadas en campos clandestinos de detención.

En el 82, el viaje ,hacia la ilusión de tapar la guerra de Malvinas, duró poco , ya que un gran seleccionado junto con el debut en la mayor de Maradona, no pudo demostrar un funcionamiento colectivo.

Tuvimos nuestro éxtasis en el 86, con la magia del Diego de la Mano de Dios y la obra de arte de desparramar ingleses en el suelo. Claro que las Islas soñadas siguieron estando en manos ajenas. El costo de vida seguía aumentando como antecedente del infierno que luego seria la híper inflación del tramo final del gobierno de Alfonsín.

Los 90 recibieron a los Héroes del sub campeonato del Mundial de Italia. Una multitud en Plaza de Mayo, con un diego y Bilardo alentado a fragmentos de la unidad nacional. Recuerdan, los jugadores, que sintieron aun mayor fervor popular que en el recibimiento como campeones del Mundo del 86. Carlos Menem se exhibía como uno más en ese mundial sin temor a escraches. Su farandulización de las políticas publicas caía natural ante una sociedad encandilada por la modernidad de las privatizaciones , esperando el goce del 1 a 1.

2014, con la selección de Sabella , fue el ultimo gran festejo callejero, otra vez bajándonoslos de nuestros super egos y admitiendo que se puede ser uhh digno segundo. El país esta gobernado por Cristina  y si bien era “aquellos tiempos felices ” que actualmente reivindica, la economia hacia dejado de crecer al ritmo del año anterior tras una fuerte devaluación.

Messi podrá eludir rivales con su magistral destreza pero su talento no hará bajar la inflación ni solucionará los condicionamientos de la deuda externa.

En conclusión los mundiales han sido alegrías momentáneas , legitimas de un pueblo futbolero pero nunca han eliminado los problemas reales en las vértebras de la desigualdad y la pobreza. En todo caso, ponen en pausa la grieta y a sus grandes amantes.

 

Horacio Caride

 

 