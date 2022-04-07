El mundo político se sorprendió con el “spot” de Scioli pensando en 2023

El ex gobernador levantó el perfil. ¿Tiene intenciones reales de ser candidato?

Daniel Scioli levantó su perfil en las últimas horas con una serie de entrevistas en los medios. Además, acaba de lanzar un spot con la clara intención de posicionarse como posible candidato para 2023.

El video muestra imágenes del ex gobernador y termina con la palabra INCONDISCIONAL, haciendo un juego de palabras con el apellido.

En las redes hubo todo tipo de memes y muchos medios salieron a reflotar las causas judiciales del embajador en Brasil.