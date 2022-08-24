El Negro Enrique le tiró un pase a Cristina

El campeón del 6, el Negro Enrique apoyó con contundencia a Cristina a raíz del pedido de condena a 12 años de cárcel en la cauda Vialidad.  Enrique llamó a bancar a la vice. “Nosotros tenemos una lideres , ellos el odio”, sintetizó el ex futbolista.

 