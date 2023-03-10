El Negro Oro convocado para conducir Polémica en el Bar

Luego del rumor que Mariano Iúdica podría ser reemplazado por Nicolás Magaldi o Gustavo López, surgió firme el nombre del Negro Oro que conformó la mesa en su momento convocado por Gerardo Sofovich. Ahora el hijo del gran realizador televisivo, Gustavo, le pidió que sea el conductor de esta versión en los 60 años del mítico programa.

“Me han ofrecido viernes, sábado y domingo en América, creo que a las 22 horas”, le confirmó a Marina Calabró.

Dicen que el Negro pone como condición que el programa no esté politizado, por eso analiza con lupa quienes serían sus compañeros de mesa. Difícil en un año electoral.