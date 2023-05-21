El Negro Oro se bajó a último momento y no vuelve a la radio

Estaba en conversaciones con el Grupo Indalo. “Me dicen que voy a tener libertad pero la libertad va a durar dos semanas”, dijo.

Oscar Gonzalez Oro contó anoche, en una entrevista con Nelson Castro, que finalmente no volverá a la radio. Estaba en conversaciones con Radio 10, su antigua casa, pero vio algo que no le gustó. “No tengo un medio a mi medida… Me dicen que voy a tener libertad pero la libertad va a durar dos semanas”, dijo.

Según había publicado el diario La Nación, le iban dar la franja horaria de la denominada primera tarde, que va de 13 a 15, y que actualmente conduce Edith Hermida.

“Yo dije que si volvía a la Argentina era para cerrar la grieta pero cada vez que viaje la grieta es más profunda”, lamentó González Oro.