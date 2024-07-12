El “no lugar” del PRO en tiempos de Milei

Fuerte crisis de identidad. Macri quiere provocar mejores condiciones de negociación con el presidente a vistas de las parlamentarias.

Patricia y Mauricio en algo están de acuerdo: no habrá 2025 para el PRO. En lo que chocan es en quien se cuelga la medalla de darle lo que le falta al presidente, y esto es gobernabilidad. La misma se consigue con tranquilidad en los mercados, un Congreso abierto y pro activo a iniciativas oficialistas de nuevas reformas, y la paz en las calles. Esta última la tiene los gremios peronistas cuando la pueden administrar.

El PRO paree un partido desvencijado pese a no tener más que una post adolescencia encaminada, perdió identidad y un por qué. La figura envolvente de Milei los ha fagocitado. En el tumultuoso último congreso partidario, un dirigente de Patricia provocó con aquella frase de “se quedan con el partido chico”, escupida a los seguidores de Macri.

La foto del volumen de dirigentes se la ha quedado provisoriamente el ex presidente, quien resfufuña rencor por los maltratos a lo que es sometido por parte del cerco presidencial. Karina le es esquiva y es probable que esta situación de congelamiento tenga que ver con viejas cuentas del ex asesor del equipo de Jaime Durán Barba, quien era de las brigadas anti Marcos Peña.

Santiago Caputo es uno de los funcionarios de mayor influencia de la Rosada. Como “viudo” del macrismo, advierte que sería peligroso abrazarse al creador del PRO sin reparos. Macri hizo el sacrificio de asistir a la provincia de Tucumán, fastidiado por la interrupción de sus giras placenteras de Bridge y fútbol. En lo de viajar comparte una misma pasión con Milei.

El gerente del PRO intuye que vendrán a buscarlo cuando revisen el Excel de proyección de bancas  tener la LLA , en el mejor escenario imaginable. No podrían conseguir mayorías apreciables, en ninguna de las dos Cámaras. Juntos en una cáscara vacía como sociedad de construcción de poder presidencial pero sigue funcionando como coto de caza de gobernaciones e intendencias. Tomando el ejemplo de Santa Fe, el radical Pullaro seguira bailando con socialistas y nada lo seduce de fusionar las listas de candidatos con estrafalarios libertarios.

Por otra parte, una cosa es sacasarse la foto con Milei y aprovechar su fama circunstancial y otra, muy distinta, es analizar lo que tienen abajo. Armadores de poca calaña que no garantizan un plus de territorialidad sino ruidos y bochinche permanente.

Los mandatarios provinciales del PRO participan en el WhatsApp de peronistas opositores, a procura de reservas políticas por si la situación de desbanda. En público cuidan las formas y suscriben pactos que nadie a esta altura sabe bien si se produdizarán en la senda de alguna política real de estado. A sí ¿ estado?, mala palabra.

Próximos pasos del PRO serían crear una mesa de enlace político con los mandatarios provinciales, hacer cuentas propias en cada provincia para armados de listas que permitan soñar con una suerte de empate técnico y esperar las movidas de Mauricio. ¿Abrirá el camino a nuevas figuras?

A la vez, en el PRO desconfían en ser los aliados naturales del gobierno ya que su Jefe de gabinete, Guillermo Francos, suele tender más puentes dentro del peronismo.

Mientras este “no lugar” es la foto. Es ese limbo descripto por el filósofo francés Marc Augé. Esos lugares de transito, atemporales , su vez  espacios que abocan a la soledad en el mundo postmoderno, lo que constituye una paradoja de la incomunicación.

 

Horacio Caride