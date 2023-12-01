El novio de Cirio corrió a Burlando y puso a su abogado

Se trata de Nicolás Urrutia, que trabajaba en el estudio de los hermanos Cúneo Libarona.

El expediente judicial derivada del escándalo en Marbella tuvo una noticia inesperada. Jesica Cirio nombró como abogado a Nicolás Urrutia y desplazó al estudio de Fernando Burlando, con quien tiene una amistad hace años. La movida fue orquestada por Elías Piccirillo. el nuevo novio de la modelo y conductora.

“Urrutia es el abogado personal de Piccirillo”, confirmaron varias fuentes. Aunque se lo asocia con el estudio de los hermanos Cúneo Libarona, se habría alejado hace tiempo.

La movida va a tener consecuencias. Cerca de Burlando aseguran que no fue desplazado porque nunca había aceptado el cargo. 

El mismo día que trascendió el cambio de defensa, apareció una muy mala noticia para Cirio y para Martín Insaurralde: la Cámara Federal ordenó la inhibición general de todos sus bienes. También impacta sobre Sofía Clerici, la modelo de los 600 mil dólares. Los tres no podrán vender sus bienes por un largo tiempo.

 