El nuevo “arrepentido” del fútbol

Agustín Palavecino fue obligado a pedir disculpas públicas tras gritarle el gol en la cara a los jugadores de Boca. Fue en una nota arreglada con el periodista , Gastón Recondo, hincha reconocido del millonario. El jugador habló con una letra muy estudiada , y reconoció que su comportamiento no fue profesional.