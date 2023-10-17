El nuevo día de la Lealtad desnuda como nunca la fragilidad presente del peronismo

Ya no es el partido gobernante de hierro dentro del poder. La crisis de representatividad le toca como nunca en su historia. Encima enchastrado por el desparpajo del poder.

La escenificación de los actos del Día de la Lealtad es cartón pintado en medio de una de las peores crisis que comanda un gobierno llamado peronista, desde el regreso de la democracia. Es como los cegetistas cuando hacen el ritual del Día del trabajador, disimulando sus prosapias de nuevos empresarios con sus bienes hoteleros, clubes, medios de comunicación o cuantiosos manejos de fondos de las obras sociales.

De qué asombrarse si algunos consultores advierten hacia el domingo una importante masa de votantes peronistas desencantados entre los votantes de Javier Milei, a quien no le disgusta que lo denominen el nuevo Menem. Al libertario se le acercaron por el gustito de arrimarse al fogón del poder. Dos popes sindicales, Luis Barrionuevo y Gerardo Martínez, saben que ese reflejo es lo último que se pierde.

Según analizó el sociólogo, Juan Carlos Torre, el “peronismo está mostrando una fragilidad inédita que quizás provoque su reconfiguración“. La relación natural entre peronismo y control del poder puede estar atravesando una transición hacia lo desconocido.

Milei es el instrumento activo, la “bomba” tantas veces pregonada por el macrismo. Mauricio no pudo ser el enterrador de la simbología peronista. La derecha anti peronista encuentra ahora un referente que simula ser el que podría tirar la última piedra al féretro de los herederos del 17 de octubre.

Sin embargo, la historia nunca es lineal y está repleta de reveses y entreveros. La derecha no es tan generosa para entusiasmar en un país en emergencia y máxima pobreza, como para estirar la sábana de sus ofertas electorales. Al margen de los errores, de una campaña deslucida por parte de la referente Patricia Bullrich, la matemática política, que nunca da uno más uno igual a dos, sigue guardando cierta lógica. Milei come los votos del PRO como un pacman furioso. Massa recoge las sobras y apuesta a que la apatía electoral siga rumbeando en un domingo con pronóstico a lluvia,

Por eso pese a toda la debacle, Massa está milagrosamente vivo. Que consiga entrar al balotaje de rebote y por su increíble voluntad, no modifica la fragilidad al desnudo del partido fundado por Perón y una realidad indiscutible : el peronismo será como lo ha sido desde la caída del bipartidismo, sino irá hacia una fuerza que acompañe a coaliciones de centro tirando al coqueteo con las izquierdas.

Alberto suele comentar para poner en valor su desastroso gobierno que finalmente será él quien asista a la despedida de la escena central de la líder indiscutida en los últimos 20 años del peronismo, Cristina Kirchner. La vice desapareció del último tramo de la campaña y tampoco estará en el cierre de Massa en Sarandí. Sus causas judiciales y los desparpajos obscenos de otros como Insaurralde , requieren de sus silencios que también hablan.

“Los sectores más pobres ven a Milei parecido a lo en su momento se veía de (Juan Domingo) Perón. Muchos piensan que Milei es la extrema derecha, pero los sectores populares no lo ven así. Al contrariose lo ve como alguien que puede salvar“, analiza la dirigente social Mayra Arena.

Hay tantas dudas sobre los espacios políticos y su futuro como a cuánto estará el dólar el próximo lunes 23 . Eso de que “para un peronista no hay nada mejor que otro peronista “, está por verse.

Horacio Caride

 