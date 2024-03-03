El nuevo director de Radio Nacional debutó con más de 100 despidos

Unas 100 personas fueron despedidas de Radio Nacional tras la asunción del flamante director, Héctor Cavallero. La mayoría eran trabajadores precarizades, muchos de ellos monotributistas.

Algunos –muy pocos– son directores de las emisoras provinciales de Radio Nacional, a quienes, según informó Clarín, la flamante gestión de Cavallero solicitó que presentaran su renuncia, algo que suele suceder con cada cambio de gestión pues los puestos jerárquicos suelen reemplazarse cada vez que asume un nuevo gobierno.