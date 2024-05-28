El nuevo gabinete de Milei sale con ritmo de cuarteto

La mesa chica del poder se podría ampliar a cuatro figuras. Llega Sturzenegger, el padre de la criatura.

La salida de Nicolás Posse de Jefatura de Gabinete ha generado el acelere de otros cambios que iban a realizarse tras la demorada Ley de Bases. Posse fue echado por supuesto espionaje interno y a raíz de la sospecha de Milei de que su ex amigo respondía de forma directa a las órdenes de Eduardo Eurnekián. El capítulo tuvo un cierre y un nuevo comienzo con la consagración como sustituto y ampliando su espectro de poder, de Guillermo Francos, otro ex Grupo América pero con rodaje en el sistema político.

Francos, que ya venía funcionado como ministro de Interior y articulador con los sectores dialoguistas, sumará otras esferas de influencias como también absorberá a la que será la Secretaría de Interior. Se queda allí su segundo, Lisandro Catalán.

Estos cambios constituirán otra tríada de poder compuesta por Karina, Santiago Caputo y ahora Francos.

Sin embargo, Milei tomó otra definición importante en medio del tumulto dentro del gabinete: incluir a el economista Federico Sturzenegger con un cargo a definir ante la creación de un nuevo ministerio. La referencia temática es “desregulación de la economía”.

Mientras su ingreso se arma, el hombre que fue “funcionario sin ministerio” participando de una cadena nacional , prepara su propia motosierra y plan. Impensado creer que no discutirá poder. Por eso ya se percibe “un cuarteto en la Rosada con cercanía directa al presidente”.

Sturzenegger entra en franca competencia con Toto Caputo, estrella de la cumbre cordobesa. ¿ Comenzará a meter su óptica en los temas económicos? Una de sus últimas declaraciones públicas en esta materia fue “defender la continuidad del cepo” pero se sabe que pugna en la interna por eliminarlo cuanto antes.

Posse se fue dejando un maraña de funcionarios que le responden, al igual que dejó otros de anteriores administraciones ante la falta de cuadros propios. Reemplazarlos no será tarea fácil.

Por otro lado, el presidente emprendió un nuevo viaje a EEUU. La agenda , no oficial , tendrá reuniones con los mega empresarios de las nuevas tecnologías , los que él considera verdaderos Jefes del poder transnacional. La diaria parece no inquietar su espíritu aventurero. Para eso está el “cuarteto libertario”.

Cuarteto es un género cordobés, y si hay un lugar en el país que se siente local Milei es esa provincia que lo recibió con entusiasmo , entendiendo que vino a reemplazar a Macri en la funcionalidad de terminar con el kirchnerismo.

Horacio Caride

 