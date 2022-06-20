Alejandro Apo: “El odio al peronismo es eterno”

Fue el entrevistado del último programa de Sobredosis de TV. El comentarista deportivo reivindicó su pertenenencia peronista.

Alejandro Apo exhibió toda su faceta de militancia peronista frente a Jorge Rial, que también se autodefinió como “aquel muchacho de Munro que no podía ser otra cosa que seguidor de Perón”. Apo afirmó, al referenciar el bombardeo del 55, que “el odio del peronismo es eterno”.  “Mi papá me decía que lea todo lo antiperonista para que me diera cuenta de lo que decían. Ahí me hice peronista”, contó el periodista.

El exquisito comentarista de fútbol se metió de lleno en la Grieta y apuntó al macrismo. “El anterior gobierno se endeudó como nadie. Esos funcionarios no fueron mamertos, supieron perfectamente lo que hicieron”.

Elogió los dichos de Cristina recalcando que Dujovne terminó reconociendo que el macrismo heredó un país sin deuda prácticamente.