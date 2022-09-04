El odio y el 12 , todo encaja en al Argentina conspirativa

Lejos de pacificarse el clima , tras el atentado a Cristina, ambas facciones solo piensan en cómo ganar las próximas elecciones.

Todo encaja cuando detrás de cada episodio hay un reflejo de lectura conspirativa.  Veamos sino la cantidad de gente de la calle que descree sobre la veracidad el intento de magnicidio a la ex presidenta, o por el contrario la actitud posterior del kirchnerismo de culpabilizar a periodistas y opositores de haber generado el clima para que esto sucediera.

La Argentina desquiciada es una realidad de responsabilidades compartidas, en las que nuestros dirigentes todos los días siembran la semilla del odio. Esto es como haber creado una película terriblemente sangrienta y creer que el publico saldrá de al sala con aires evangelizadores.

Esto es como haber creado una película terriblemente sangrienta y creer que el publico saldrá de al sala con aires evangelizadores.

Como era previsible, los gestos de distensión duraron lo que un estornudo de primavera. La sesión especial o el feriado caprichoso, fueron todas escenificaciones de el odio perfumado.

La particularidad es que de ambos bandos se adjudican haber comenzado todo con excelsa precisión. Es indudable que desde un gobierno hay mayor responsabilidad de convocar a una verdadera pacificación que no quita que cada uno pueda seguir defendiendo distintos valores. ¿ Valores?

El interrogantes en el oficialismo es si este ataque a Cristina los terminó a todos a una gran mayoría alineando , o se trata de una prematura pantomima.

En cuanto a la oposición , la tensión se ha regenerado. Los halcones , liderados por Patricia Burllich, encontraron el lugar de confort de crecen en su público pagando el mínimo costo con respecto a los que tiene responsabilidad administrativa,

El pais conspirativo tambien es cabulero . Antes del Mundial y sus liturgias, Cristina está convencida que la corporación  judicial le signó un pedido de condena de 12 años dejando un claro mensaje , el de los 12 ańos de su impronta de gobierno  ( se toma el primer gobierno de Néstor), como número de la vendetta. Hay en este derrotero algo seguro “estamos condenados al fracaso”.

Horacio Caride

 