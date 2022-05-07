El panóptico Cristina

Reafirmó la centralidad politica. Con gestos , silencios y reapariciones marca un dependencia que se vuelve tóxica.

El filosofo francés , Michel Focault , reformuló una visión crítica del capitalismo a través del análisis del modelo del panóptico  , aquel modelo carcelario de fines del SXVIII, que consistía en una torre central que permitía tener una vigilancia sobre los prisioneros, Un hecho fáctico de la historia le permitió al genial pensador aplicarlo como muestra representativa del poder y sus diferentes formas , como el vigente de las nuevas tecnologías.

Cristina pasó a ser para la argentina otra suerte de panóptico con envase progre. La dependencia cultural que genera en la agenda política es significativa. Ella, es consciente de ello y hasta con poco logra hipnotizar a un publico que la aplaude o la repudia visceralmente , un suerte clásico del morbo. ¿ A qué hora habla Cristina?

Los encuestadores dicen que su influencia electoral hoy representa entre un 20 a un 30 % del votante. Sin duda, la doctora Honoris Causa ha perdido , como es lógico, el consenso popular tras tres mandatos : uno bajo la tutela presidencial de Néstor y dos propios. Sin embargo, la centralidad discursiva y los efectos contrapuestos de espejos en la oposición siguen intactos.

La ponencia “académica” en el Chaco se presentó como un análisis sobre la “insatisfacción democrática “, una idea que viene siendo discutida en el planeta por diversos pensadores a partir de el voto odio y la grieta, algo que es otro de los  mitos atribuido a ser un invento argentino.

En su envolvente discurso , Cristina expuso las contradicciones del modelo capitalista donde el poder económico se ha independizado de la ideologías , y mostró una vez mas , al enaltecer la Constitución de Alberdi, que lo suyo no es una salida revolucionaria por izquierda, sino mas vale un expresión pragmática que alerta al sistema político de que cuento de los consensos apalancados desde elecciones cada dos años está siendo cuestionado por los insatisfechos y puesto en peligro.

China puesta en ejemplo del avance del capitalismo por encima de las ideologías no es atajadizo. El detalle que pese a la descripción del mundo occidental como un régimen autoritario peor que pese a ello las inversiones fluyen como reguero de pólvora, es una idea que enamora a la protagonista.

Le faltó un detalle importante cuando pasó al problema doméstico , que para Mass se llama “novela”, y es  explicar qué hace ella cómo determinante en este gobierno para no confundir lucha de poder con responsabilidad institucional. El poder es puja o debate, pero gobernar es confluencia de intereses , y sobre todo en el seno de un gobierno.

En síntesis, que la mediación entre el poder y social, sea la política es una idea que los propios interpretes comienzan a dudar se su efectividad. ¿ Será que los políticos se ocuparon más de concentrar poder para sí mismos que por el bien común?

Como siempre hace la hábil declarante , utilizó de excusa un escenario elevado, de ponencia discursiva,  para abastecer de una catarata de títulos a los medios en medio de la pelea-debate concerniente a la cúpula del partido gobernante. Alberto, mas temprano, en otro acto, fue el telonero de la estrella. El síndrome Iole, el eterno segundo, lo persigue.

La vice y dos veces presidenta hace de sus apariciones y desapariciones un evento en sí  mismo. Maneja le timing de la telered política como nadie. Su discurso se convierte en un panóptico de una cadena nacional permanente.

Sectores opositores carentes de ideas renovadoras que hablen de futuro dependen también de su impronta para que en la demonización haya una esencia de supervivencia del todo ecosistema político . El Relato del bien y el mal se va agotando con la creciente insatisfacción ciudadana.

El verdadero problema de la llamada insatisfacción democrática es que el escarmiento no llegue un día a romper el mínimo contrato social, aquel que plasman las Constituciones llamadas liberales o populares, De eso se trata mientras esperamos el próximo Aló, Aló Cristina,

Horacio Caride