El Papa selectivo sobre a quienes recibe

No recibió semansa atrás a el canciller Santiago Cafiero. Si lo hizo con otros dirigentes del peronismo. En las últimas horas tuvo fotos con el gobernador Jorge Capitanich, una audiencia privada, y otra con acercamiento y mano estrechada del intedente , Fernando Gray. Las dos situaciones demuestran que Francisco recibe a quien quiere. Teléfono para Cafiero .