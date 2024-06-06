El Pato y el Topo

De arquero a arquero. De Topo a Pato. El abrazo del presidente con el ex arquero de Boca. “Un ex colega, pero un colega de verdad”, exclamó el presidente al ver entre la gente a Abbondanzieri, en referencia a su pasado como arquero en las Inferiores de Chacarita. “Este sí que era bueno de verdad”, agregó.