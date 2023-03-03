El Pelado a lo Rambo: se puso un chaleco para ir a Rosario y recibió críticas

Durante el programa, algunos vecinos se lo recriminaron. También recibió críticas en las redes.

El Pelado Trebucq siempre está en la calle. Pese a su rol de conductor, una vez por semana le pone el cuerpo a los conflictos. La semana pasada fue en el corte de la 9 de julio y anoche se fue hasta Rosario, aprovechando la amenaza narco contra la familia de Messi.

Trebucq arrancó la recorrida por las calles de Rosario en el lugar de la balacera. Lo acompañó la diputada Amalia Granata, quien recibió reclamos pero también posó para las fotos de los más cholulos.

Durante toda la noche, varios automovilistas pararon en el móvil para descargar su bronca por lo que viene ocurriendo en Rosario. Uno de esos curiosos se la agarró con la indumentaria del Pelado: “Sacate ese chaleco payaso”.