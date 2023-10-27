El Pelado explicó el “murmullo” que desencajó a Milei

El Pelado Trebucq tuvo que explicar qué pasó atrás de las cámaras luego de la escena de bronca de Javier Milei en su programa. “Había un murmullo por encima de la lógica televisiva. Tiene razón. Había ruido por la medida de fuerza del sindicato de televisión. Había mas gente de lo habitual porque se reemplazan los camarógrafos”, contó en su programa de radio.