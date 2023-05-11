El Pelado Trebucq dijo que “lo putearon” autoridades del canal y contó el detrás de escena del “Fanta gate”

El conductor de A24 le dedicó su programa a explicar lo que había pasado luego del escándalo.

El Pelado Trebucq aprovechó la repercusión del “Fanta gate” para hacer rating. El conductor volvió a decir que se había dado cuenta de lo que había pasado, como dijo el martes apenas mostró el informe, y contó que lo llamaron autoridades del canal para “retarlo”. “Me dijeron que soy atolondrado”, contó con una sonrisa.

“Hice investigaciones periodísticas importantes pero nunca me llamó tanta gente”, se sorprendió. Entre esos llamados hubo varios colegas que le cuestionaron que no haya editado el informe para sacar a las personas que “votaron” por Larreta luego de recibir una botella de Fanta.

El informe, una suerte de encuesta callejera, se grabó esa misma tarde en La Matanza. El conductor de A24 admitió que se mostró como un falso vivo. “Yo creo que hay que mostrar la realidad en forma cruda, voy a hacer seguir encuestas pero la próxima vez lo vamos a editar … si fue un error pido disculpas”, dijo.

Como era de esperar, Trebucq negó que alguien de la producción haya estado detrás de la movida y la adjudicó a algún puntero de la zona.