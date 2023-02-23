El pelado Trebucq se calentó y abandonó una entrevista en el canal de Azzaro

Se cruzó con un ex presidente de Independiente por una mención a Patricia Bullrich.

Hace rato que los abandonos en los programas de televisión son comunes, pero es muy raro que suceda en Youtube, donde las conversaciones son más descontracturadas.

Pero siempre hay una primera vez. Eso lo puede decir Flavio Azzaro, que en su segmento “El loco y el cuerdo” sufrió la repentina salida de Esteban Trebucq, más conocido como el “Pelado de Crónica”, aunque ahora conduce en A24.

Todo comenzó por la comparación que hizo Trebucq sobre dos presidenciables del JxC: “Larreta quiere administrar el status quo, Bullrich lo quiere romper, hay que ver qué le gusta a la ciudadanía, no tienen nada que ver y están en el mismo partido”.

 

Con solo mencionarla a Bullrich, el ex presidente de Independiente, Andrés Ducatenzeiler, se volvió loco. Nunca le perdonó que haya hecho política desde el club de sus amores: “Los hinchas de Independiente estamos hartos de ser rehenes de la política nacional”.

“Bullrich estuvo en el gobierno de De la Rúa y fue un desastre, fue ministra de Seguridad y fue un desastre, lo dijo Arietto, que es de su mismo partido”, criticó Ducatenzeiler, que pidió que “la grieta que destruyó a la Argentina no se meta en Independiente”.

A su turno, el “Pelado” intentó minimizar esos dichos, pero terminó por retirarse del lugar: “Que se defienda Bullrich, pero ella no le sacó el 13% a los jubilados en el 2001, fue ministra de Trabajo, no tenía esa facultad. Revisá los datos porque no son así”.

Ya con su clásico latiguillo, “vos no me vas a explicar de periodismo a mí“, dirigiéndose a Ducatenzeiler, Trebucq se levantó y se fue.

Tal vez sin darse cuenta, también ninguneó a Azzaro: “Vine a darte una mano, pero estoy cansado”.

Por toda respuesta, Flavio sacó la silla vacía de cámara y siguió con su programa.