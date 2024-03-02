El peligro que la convocatoria de Milei se transforme en el pacto Moncloacal

Tantas veces soñado el norte de alcanzar un Pacto de la Moncloa argentino , el presidente sorprendió con una convocatoria en día patrio.
¿ Hay que creer en sus buenas.intenciones?

Y finalmente con ustedes el “Pacto de la Mocloa” , versión libertaria que otros políticos profesionales (casta) no pudieron alcanzar, Siempre fue un norte en que nuestro país se vio como un diabético insulino dependiente .

Resulta tentadora la emoción de imaginar 100 años de reglas de juego que rijan un país , mas allá de los gobiernos de turno. Alberdi se levantaría de la tumba para abrazarlo.

La Moncloa española fue principalmente un acto de madurez política en el. pos franquismo , liderado por Adolfo Suarez quien sentó en una misma mesa a miembros de la derecha y la izquierda enfrentados en la sangrienta guerra civil , para acordar un conjunto de medidas que dieran un despegue a al dificilísima transición hacia la vida democrática.

40 años después de parir el sistema democrático, el presidente Miliei presentó en la apertura de la Asamblea legislativa un envase con perfume a Moncloa, después de 30 minutos de palo y descalificaciones a los miembros del sistema político. Podríamos decir que su performance tuvo una motosierra con modo masajeador,  para ganar oxigeno político.

Sus formas e intenciones son bastante sinceras. O están conmigo o la patria ese los demandará, fue la traducción que habrá pensado hacer con mímica el extraordinario intérprete del lenguaje para sordomudos. Los aplaudidores de turno, que tuvieron todos los gobiernos , fueron los únicos enfocados en la transmisión oficial.

El pacto del 25 de mayo en Córdoba  no fue elegido por casualidad como plaza de relanzamiento de la ley ómnibus, Milei sabe que si logra acercarse a Llaryora tendrá el quiebre del bloque de gobernadores peronistas , fundamental dato tetándose que la batalla principal se dará en el Senado.

EL discurso maniqueo , edificado por el consultor Santiago Caputo , trata de agigantar la grieta en el cuerpo político institucional , navegando sobre aguas supuestamente seguras de que la bronca ciudadana es mas fuerte que el dolor por el ajuste visceral a al clase media que está ocurriendo mientras se escenifican estas peleas..

Los 10 puntos convocantes son una serie de postulados generales que la mayoría de la representación política acuerda , el tema es de qué manera llegar a esos objetivos.

  • La inviolabilidad de la propiedad privada.
  • 2. El equilibrio fiscal innegociable.
  • 3. La reducción del gasto público a niveles históricos, en torno al 25% del Producto Bruto Interno.
  • 4. Una reforma tributaria que reduzca la presión impositiva, simplifique la vida de los argentinos y promueva el comercio.
  • 5. La rediscución de la coparticipación federal de impuestos para terminar para siempre con el modelo extorsivo actual.
  • 6. Un compromiso de las provincias de avanzar en la explotación de los recursos naturales del país.
  • 7. Una reforma laboral moderna que promueva el trabajo formal.
  • 8. Una reforma previsional que le dé sustentabilidad al sistema, respete a quienes aportaron y permita, a quienes prefieran, suscribirse a un sistema privado de jubilación.
  • 9. Una reforma política estructural que modifique el sistema actual y vuelva a alinear los intereses de los representantes y los representados
  • 10. La apertura al comercio internacional, de manera que la Argentina vuelva a ser una protagonista del mercado global.

Lo llamó paquete de medidas anti casta y advirtió: “ese día veremos quienes están trabajando para los argentinos y quienes del lado de favorecer al servidumbre”.

La trampa dialéctica contiene un operativo canje que es “para salir en la foto de Cordoba y mostrarse argentino, hay que antes aprobar un paquete mide medidas de reforma económica que quiere el gobierno sancionar , tras la derrota de la primera intentona.

Muy lejos del espiritu de La Moncloa,  muy cerca de abrevar en los sótanos cloacales que no siguen advirtiendo que estamos condenados al éxito,

Horacio Caride