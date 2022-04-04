El peluquero de Lanata le cortó el pelo a Boric

El peluquero de Lanata fue requerido por la comitiva del presidente chileno, Gabriel Boric, de visita oficial a nuestro país. Fue el propio periodista quien lo reveló. Su peluquero quiso tener el recato, cuando ingreso a la suite presidencial, de taparse los diversos tatuajes que tiene con oka indumentaria. Se encontró con una sorpresa agradable. Boric fue sumamente amable y le mostró que él también tiene tatuajes.