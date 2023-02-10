“El periodismo político está apasionante para los grieteros”

En una entrevista con el programa “Todo Pasa”, el periodista Facundo Pastor habló sobre el periodismo en la actualidad y volvió a cuestionar que sigue atado a la grieta. “El periodismo político está apasionante para los grieteros”, lanzó. Y agregó; “Es un periodismo de memes, de redes”. 

Pastor pasó este año al prime time de A24. Ahora conduce el segmento de 19:30 a 21 horas.