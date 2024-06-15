El periodista al que Adorni tiene de punto sufrió un recorte de aire en Diputados TV

Se trata del periodista de FM La Patriada quien también forma parte del canal de Diputados. Milei lo había gastado.

Manuel Adorni lo tiene como puchimbal en cada conferencia de prensa en la que el funcionario tiene el rol de tratar de dejar en ridículo a los acreditaos de la Rosada. Instrumenta una galería con adjetivaciones, gastadas y mucho show personal. Fabian Waldman es su preferido en esa estrategia. Ya se han transformado en clásicos sus choques y hasta algo previsibles. El antagonista que eligieron para señalar a la prensa en general, que es crítica, se hizo famoso.

Waldman también fue gastado por Milei: cuando el presidente se acercó sorpresivamente a la Sala de Conferencias tuvo un gesto particular al dirigirse personalmente a el representante de La Patriada llamándolo “Señor Domado” . Se comentó que a Milei le llamaba la atención el periodista de izquierda y quiso conocerlo personalmente.

En las redes, los trolls mileistas lo atienden y hasta a veces empatizan con su existencia en las conferencias, viviendo cada choque como una oportunidad de triunfo para sus ideas.

 

Pese a su fama, al periodista le llegó la mala noticia de un recorte en sus pariciones en Diputados TV. Estaba de columnista rotativo en varios segmentos, y ahora solo lo dejaron un par de horas a la primera tarde. Su rol en dicha pantalla es discreta y profesional, muy diferente a lo que lo hizo famoso en las conferencias de prensa donde saca a relucir intervenciones más ideológicas.

Hubo rumores cerca de Martin Menem que se lo quiso echar, pero retrocedieron sabiendo que iba a ser una fuerte controversia.

A Waldman le cambió la vida en las redes sociales, le explotaron de comentarios, pero hasta sufrió mensajes intimidatorios a él y a su familia.