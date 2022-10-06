El periodista estrella que se quedaría sin Mundial

El periodista estrella ya estaba armando los planes para Qatar. Resulta que una empresa muy importante lo invitó con solo la condición que subiera un par de contenidos empatados con la marca en sus redes sociales.

El periodista, que no es del palo deportivo, escribió a su jefe dando por hecho el viaje y proponiendo aprovecharlo para volcar contenidos en la empresa que lo tiene en la grilla.

¿ Qué pasó? Recibió una momentánea negativa . El famoso estaba destapando la felicidad cuando le bajaron el pulgar. Veremos como sigue…